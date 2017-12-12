Italy at forefront on human rights - Alfano

Rome, December 12 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Tuesday that Italy is at forefront on human rights. "The U.N. 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda is an essential reference point for us to build societies that are more free, just and inclusive, and really democratic, where human rights and fundamental freedoms are recognised and guaranteed for everyone," he said. "In this regard Italy has shown determination and commitment, by adopting since the beginning an inclusive approach that has always been open to dialogue and respectful of diversity. "Italy's work to uphold human rights in the world focuses especially, but not only, on supporting a campaign for a universal moratorium on the death penalty, promoting the rights of women and girls, protecting and promoting the rights of children, defending freedom of religion and belief and the rights of religious minorities, whose violation is tragically escalating today. "Protecting the human rights of migrants, especially the most vulnerable, is also an ever more pressing priority for Italy, as well as a moral and legal duty. "We believe that respecting and promoting human rights is not only a necessary condition to protect the dignity of every individual, but also to promote peace and security at an international level".