Italy at forefront on human rights - Alfano

Martedì 12 Dicembre 2017 | 17:31

Il brillante magistrato sotto azione disciplinare
11.12.2017

Il brillante magistrato
sotto azione disciplinare
«Mia figlia, quasi distrutta»

Ad Alberobello boom di turisti fra i trulli a colori
11.12.2017

Ad Alberobello boom
di turisti fra i trulli a colori

Scontro fra treni tra Andria e Corato 19 indagati, anche il dg del Ministero «Non vigilò sulla sicurezza della rete»
11.12.2017

Scontro treni tra Andria e Corato
19 indagati, anche dg del Ministero
«Fnb, no lavori e soldi ad azionisti»

pista aeroporto di bari
10.12.2017

Aeroporto di Bari
chiuso a marzo
voli «trasferiti» a Brindisi

presepe vivente Matera
10.12.2017

A Matera l'altra Galilea
con gli attori del presepe vivente

Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave
11.12.2017

Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Demanio, all'asta masserie e tenute in Puglia e Basilicata
04.12.2017

Demanio, all'asta masserie
e tenute in Puglia e Basilicata Foto

Alberobello e Disney cosi i trulli diventano un fenomeno globale
01.12.2017

Alberobello e Disney
cosi i trulli diventano
un fenomeno globale

Bari, il grande giorno del San Nicola «dei baresi» La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
06.12.2017

Bari, il grande giorno
 del San Nicola «dei baresi»
La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
Vd - E l'albero si accende Vd2 Vd3

Il sindaco di Bari in carrozzina«mette alla prova» via Sparano
10.12.2017

Il sindaco di Bari
in carrozzina
«prova» via Sparano

Assalto dei No Tap al cantiere 52 attivisti portati in Questura
09.12.2017

Assalto dei No Tap al cantiere
52 attivisti portati in Questura

Presepi che passioneInaugurato «SpaccaBari»
09.12.2017

Presepi che passione
Inaugurato «SpaccaBari»

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Rome

Italy at forefront on human rights - Alfano

Foreign minister says Sustainable Development Agenda essential

Italy at forefront on human rights - Alfano

Rome, December 12 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Tuesday that Italy is at forefront on human rights. "The U.N. 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda is an essential reference point for us to build societies that are more free, just and inclusive, and really democratic, where human rights and fundamental freedoms are recognised and guaranteed for everyone," he said. "In this regard Italy has shown determination and commitment, by adopting since the beginning an inclusive approach that has always been open to dialogue and respectful of diversity. "Italy's work to uphold human rights in the world focuses especially, but not only, on supporting a campaign for a universal moratorium on the death penalty, promoting the rights of women and girls, protecting and promoting the rights of children, defending freedom of religion and belief and the rights of religious minorities, whose violation is tragically escalating today. "Protecting the human rights of migrants, especially the most vulnerable, is also an ever more pressing priority for Italy, as well as a moral and legal duty. "We believe that respecting and promoting human rights is not only a necessary condition to protect the dignity of every individual, but also to promote peace and security at an international level".

