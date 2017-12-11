Spread closes steady on 135, post Oct 2016 low (2)

Rome, December 11 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed steady on 135 points Monday, a post-October 2016 low, with the yield down to 1.64%. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points earlier this year on EU populist fears.