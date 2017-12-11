Another 18 cases eyed in hospital death probe (3)

Varese, December 11 - Another 18 suspicious deaths in the ER at Saronno near Varese are being examined by consultants, police said Monday. Some 14 people are under investigation in the probe, which has looked at dozens of deaths in the northern Italian hospital near Milan. A nurse told investigators in a multiple suspicious deaths case in Saronno city hospital that murder suspect Leonardo Cazzaniga openly bragged about being "the angel of death". "I heard Cazzaniga talking about his 'protocol'," the witness said. "I heard him exclaim things like: I'm applying my protocol to this patient". Two other nurses confirmed to investigators that Cazzaniga's "protocol" consisted in administering sedatives and anesthetics to finish off patients with low life expectancy.
