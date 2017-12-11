Cerca

Il brillante magistrato sotto azione disciplinare
«Mia figlia, quasi distrutta»

Scontro fra treni tra Andria e Corato 19 indagati, anche il dg del Ministero «Non vigilò sulla sicurezza della rete»
«Fnb, no lavori e soldi ad azionisti»

Ad Alberobello boom di turisti fra i trulli a colori
pista aeroporto di bari
presepe vivente Matera
Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave
Demanio, all'asta masserie e tenute in Puglia e Basilicata
Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
Alberobello e Disney cosi i trulli diventano un fenomeno globale
Bari, il grande giorno del San Nicola «dei baresi» La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
Vd - E l'albero si accende Vd2 Vd3

Il sindaco di Bari in carrozzina«mette alla prova» via Sparano
Presepi che passioneInaugurato «SpaccaBari»
Assalto dei No Tap al cantiere 52 attivisti portati in Questura
Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
Malena saluta i suoi fan
Rome

9 CasaPound members convicted for police clashes (3)

In Rome in July 2015

Rome, December 11 - Nine members of the far-right CasaPound group were convicted Monday for clashes with the police after a demo against migrants moving into a reception centre on the northern outskirts of Rome in July 2015. Eight of them got three years and seven months in jail and one got two years and seven months. The nine were charged with resisting arrest and bodily harm. Fourteen police were hurt in the clashes with CasaPound members and local residents over the arrival of 19 asylum seekers in the Casale di San Nicola district of northern Rome on July 17, 2015. A bus carrying the asylum seekers and escorted by police in riot gear pushed past protesting local residents and CasaPound members to arrive at the doors of the migrant reception centre. The refugees were spotted inside the bus, curtains drawn as the bus was pelted with water bottles and other objects thrown by anti-immigrant protesters, some of them shouting "You have to get out of here". Police at one point baton-charged the protesters after coming under a barrage of objects including sun umbrellas and chairs. Protesters also torched rubbish bins and bales of hay, while others tried to block a street.

