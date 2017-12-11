Italy grateful to civil protection - Mattarella (3)

Rome, December 11 - President Sergio Mattarella expressed thanks to the Civil Protection Department on Monday as he awarded it Italy's gold medal for civic valour in relation to its efforts for a recent string of devastating earthquakes in central Italy. "The country is grateful. Thank you for what you do," the head of State said. The series of quakes started with one in August 2016 that claimed around 300 lives. "The Civil Protection Department is a point of linkage and complex fusion that covers al the administrations of the State," Mattarella said. He said it dealt both with prevention and intervention. This work required, he said, "committed, serious, scientific and constant work, for which dedication and capacity is needed. "Thank you for what you do".