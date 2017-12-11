Taxi driver refuses 5,000 euros for bitten-off ear lobe

Milan, December 11 - A Milanese taxi driver has rejected a local bodybuilder's offer to pay damages of 5,000 euros for biting off his ear lobe during a road-rage row near the central rail station last month. Lawyers for Pier Federico Bossi called the offer "derisory". Antonio Bini is on trial for grievous bodily harm aggravated by futile motives. Bossi's ear was sewn back on in hospital. Bini, who is under house arrest, was at Monday's preliminary hearing, while Bossi is still at home recovering from the incident. His nose was broken and a shoulder dislocated in the fight. Bini told the court Bossi bit his finger. He denied biting off the taxi driver's ear lobe.