Martedì 12 Dicembre 2017 | 04:24

Il brillante magistrato sotto azione disciplinare
11.12.2017

«Mia figlia, quasi distrutta»

Scontro fra treni tra Andria e Corato 19 indagati, anche il dg del Ministero «Non vigilò sulla sicurezza della rete»
11.12.2017

«Fnb, no lavori e soldi ad azionisti»

Ad Alberobello boom di turisti fra i trulli a colori
11.12.2017

pista aeroporto di bari
10.12.2017

presepe vivente Matera
10.12.2017

Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave
11.12.2017

Demanio, all'asta masserie e tenute in Puglia e Basilicata
04.12.2017

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Alberobello e Disney cosi i trulli diventano un fenomeno globale
01.12.2017

Bari, il grande giorno del San Nicola «dei baresi» La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
06.12.2017

Vd - E l'albero si accende Vd2 Vd3

Il sindaco di Bari in carrozzina«mette alla prova» via Sparano
10.12.2017

Presepi che passioneInaugurato «SpaccaBari»
09.12.2017

Assalto dei No Tap al cantiere 52 attivisti portati in Questura
09.12.2017

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Milan

Taxi driver refuses 5,000 euros for bitten-off ear lobe

Milan, December 11 - A Milanese taxi driver has rejected a local bodybuilder's offer to pay damages of 5,000 euros for biting off his ear lobe during a road-rage row near the central rail station last month. Lawyers for Pier Federico Bossi called the offer "derisory". Antonio Bini is on trial for grievous bodily harm aggravated by futile motives. Bossi's ear was sewn back on in hospital. Bini, who is under house arrest, was at Monday's preliminary hearing, while Bossi is still at home recovering from the incident. His nose was broken and a shoulder dislocated in the fight. Bini told the court Bossi bit his finger. He denied biting off the taxi driver's ear lobe.

