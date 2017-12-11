Man dies 3 wks after being discharged from hospital

Cagliari, December 11 - Prosecutors in Cagliari on Monday opened a probe into the death of a man three weeks after he was discharged from hospital. The man, 83, was given a clean bill of health after recovering from a car accident. Prosecutors have ordered the man's body to be exhumed. They are considering manslaughter charges against the driver whose car knocked the pensioner off his bike.
