Taxi driver refuses 5,000 euros for bitten-off ear

Milan, December 11 - A Milanese taxi driver has rejected a local bodybuilder's offer to pay damages of 5,000 euros for biting off his ear during a road-rage row near the central rail station last month. Lawyers for Pier Federico Bossi called the offer "derisory". Antonio Bini is on trial for grievous bodily harm aggravated by futile motives. Bossi's ear was sewn back on in hospital.