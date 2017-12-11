53% of kiddy porn victims aged 10 or less (2)

Rome, December 11 - Some 53% of children abused to produce kiddy porn were aged 10 or less in 2016, UNICEF said in a report titled 'childhood around the world 2017: children of the digital age' on Monday. This was down from 69% in 2015. But the number of images of kids aged 11-15 was up to 45% in 2016, from 30% in 2015. Nine out of 10 URLs containing kiddy porn are located in five countries: Canada, France, Netherlands, Russia and the United States.
