4 hurt in explosion near New York Port authority (2)

Rome, December 11 - Four people were injured, none seriously, in an explosion near the New York Port Authority, the largest bus station in the United States, on Monday. The bomber, who was arrested and is in hospital too, was reportedly wearing an explosive vest. He was said to be a Bangladeshi immigrant and is suspected of being inspired by ISIS. He was named as Akayed Ullah, 27.
Il brillante magistrato
sotto azione disciplinare
«Mia figlia, quasi distrutta»
Scontro treni tra Andria e Corato
19 indagati, anche dg del Ministero
«Fnb, no lavori e soldi ad azionisti»
Ad Alberobello boom
di turisti fra i trulli a colori
Aeroporto di Bari
chiuso a marzo
voli «trasferiti» a Brindisi
A Matera l'altra Galilea
con gli attori del presepe vivente