Net rise of 916,000 jobs between 2013 and 2016 - report (2)

Rome, December 11 - Some 40.68 million job contracts were activated between 2013 and 2016 while 39.15 million were terminated for a net gain of 916,000, according to a report released Monday by the labour ministry and several public agencies, including statistics agency ISTAT and social-security agency INPS. "The recovery has accelerated (over the last two years) and the labour market has regained much of the pre-crisis employment levels," the report said. It added that the recovery was "employment intense".