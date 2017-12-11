Soccer: Roma won't underestimate Shakhtar - Totti

Rome, December 11 - Francesco Totti said Monday's draw for the Champions League last 16 was relatively kind to AS Roma but stressed that the Serie A side will not underestimate Shakhtar. "We have to say that, given who was left available to us, at the end it went reasonably well for us," said former Roma and Italy great Totti, who retired as a player last season and now is a director for the club. "But we won't underestimate Shakhtar in any way: they are a strong side physically and technically. Especially at home they are very formidable. "It will be a difficult tie and, as we always know, the further you go in the competition the harder the tests are".