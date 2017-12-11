Sant' Egidio presents 'Michelin Guide for poor'

Rome, December 11 - The 50th anniversary edition of the Sant'Egidio community's guide contains all the info poor, homeless and migrants may need to eat, sleep, wash and scrub up. The guide also includes Pope Francis' laundromat, in Via Gallicano, where migrants wash their clothes. The guide, whose 8,000 copies are given out free, contains 41 canteens, "one more than last year," said Community chief Marco Impagliazzo, as well as 47 places to sleep, 27 services for personal cleaning and 39 places for grooming. "This guide has been complied mainly thanks to those who use our service and help us improve them," said Impagliazzo. In 2017, every week, the community's centres gave out five tonnes of food, three tonnes of clothes, and over the year 21,000 meals and sleeping bags, 12,000 personal-hygiene products, 40,000 food packages, 80,000 dinners in the canteen in Via Dandolo, with 5,200 volunteers providing 120,000 street dinners.