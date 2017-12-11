18 probed in Puglia train crash (3)

Bari, December 11 - Eighteen people have been placed under investigation in a July 2016 train crash in Puglia that killed 23 people, prosecutors said after ending their preliminary investigation Monday. Also placed under investigation is the Ferrotramviaria rail company. The cause of accident - Italy's worst rail disaster in seven years - was a mistake in communication between the stations of Andria and Corato, prosecutors said. Charges have also been filed against people whose job it was to ensure greater safety, prosecutors said. Prosecutors jave said labour safety laws were violated in the crash, which also injured 51 people. The prosecutors said the phone alert system used on the stretch of single-track line where the crash occurred was obsolete and dangerous. Prosecutors in the Puglia city of Trani said that an "obsolete and unsafe" phone alert system on the Corato-Andria rail line violated labor safety laws, constituting a risk for both passengers and workers, as part of a probe on a head-on commuter train collision on July 12, 2016. The system used by the railway's private owners, the Ferrortamviaria company, is so obsolete it is not recognized as a security system under current legislation, State attorneys said. The system in that particular stretch of track relied on an old telephone alert system used to inform station masters of trains travelling on the single track. Those under investigation include the director general of Ferrotramviaria Massimo Nitti and the two station masters in Andria and Corato, Vito Piccarreta and Alessio Porcelli. One of the trains involved in the crash had left Corato and was heading for Andria while the other was en route from Andria to Corato. The two station masters testified in July last year to prosecutors who are probing the incident for possible multiple manslaughter. The fact that two trains were waiting at his station in Andria induced station master Piccarreta into an "automatism" that resulted in one of them getting onto the single track north of Bari and colliding with another coming from Corato, investigative sources said after questioning Piccarreta. The station master in Corato, Porcelli, meanwhile essentially blamed his colleague at the other end of the stretch for allegedly not alerting him when the train began travelling on the single track where the crash happened. According to his lawyer Porcelli, said "the Andria station master, Vito Piccarreta, didn't tell me that he had sent off train ET1021," which collided head-on with ER1016. Earlier Piccarreta told prosecutors it was not him who altered the departure time of the train that left Andria just before 11 o'clock in the morning. The train is recorded as leaving Andria for Corato at 10:59, but this time is believed to have been altered by pen, leaving what was underneath scribbled out. "I didn't write that," the station master told prosecutors, referring to the scribbled-out writing, according to persons present at the questioning. Piccarreta however insisted that the train left Andria at that time, 10:59, and not earlier as would have been possible if a mistake had been made. The station master is said to have volunteered the information and did not wait to be asked if it has him who had scribbled out the underlying writing, according to the persons present at the questioning. Piccareta said he had "no doubt" that the train left at the time that was recorded on the time sheet, and that is, in fact, 10:59. The crash between Andria and Corato was Italy's worst rail disaster since a gas train exploded in the Tuscan coastal town of Viareggio in 2009, killing 32 people. The Trani prosecutors are also probing a number of executives at the company that operated the trains for possible negligence. The investigative team also reportedly wants to find out why several millions euros earmarked for upgrading the line was not spent.