Martedì 12 Dicembre 2017 | 04:31

Il brillante magistrato sotto azione disciplinare
11.12.2017

«Mia figlia, quasi distrutta»

Scontro fra treni tra Andria e Corato 19 indagati, anche il dg del Ministero «Non vigilò sulla sicurezza della rete»
11.12.2017

«Fnb, no lavori e soldi ad azionisti»

Ad Alberobello boom di turisti fra i trulli a colori
11.12.2017

pista aeroporto di bari
10.12.2017

presepe vivente Matera
10.12.2017

Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave
11.12.2017

Demanio, all'asta masserie e tenute in Puglia e Basilicata
04.12.2017

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Alberobello e Disney cosi i trulli diventano un fenomeno globale
01.12.2017

Bari, il grande giorno del San Nicola «dei baresi» La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
06.12.2017

Il sindaco di Bari in carrozzina«mette alla prova» via Sparano
10.12.2017

Presepi che passioneInaugurato «SpaccaBari»
09.12.2017

Assalto dei No Tap al cantiere 52 attivisti portati in Questura
09.12.2017

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Pescara

Rigopiano: Rescue coordination from Jan 16 - ex-prefect (3)

Provolo's lawyer says documents rebut prosecution assertion

Pescara, December 11 - A lawyer representing former Pescara prefect Francesco Provolo said Monday that he had handed in documentation to prosecutors investigating the Rigopiano avalanche that showed the authorities were taking action before the day that the disaster struck. The January 18 avalanche that hit Abruzzo's Rigopiano Hotel claimed 29 lives. "The documentation that we have handed in regards the calling of the rescue coordination centre, which was at 10:00 in the morning of January 16 and not midday on the 18th, as the prosecutor's office had been induced to assert up to now by the documentation in its possession," said the lawyer, Giandomenico Caiazza. The probe is looking into a variety of factors, including "the circumstances and decisions about the opening" of the hotel and access roads to it and whether the situation was initially underestimated by officials in charge of the rescue effort, prosecutors have said.

