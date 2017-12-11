Cerca

Lunedì 11 Dicembre 2017 | 12:27

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

pista aeroporto di bari
10.12.2017

Aeroporto di Bari
chiuso a marzo
voli «trasferiti» a Brindisi

In vendita i terreni Ismeaopportunità per i giovani
10.12.2017

In vendita i terreni Ismea
opportunità per i giovani

berretto verde
10.12.2017

Un tarantino e potentino
«laureati»
dai «Rambo» inglesi

presepe vivente Matera
10.12.2017

A Matera l'altra Galilea
con gli attori del presepe vivente

albero di natale a francavilla
09.12.2017

Splende a Francavilla Fontana
l'albero più luminoso d'Italia

Demanio, all'asta masserie e tenute in Puglia e Basilicata
04.12.2017

Demanio, all'asta masserie
e tenute in Puglia e Basilicata Foto

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave
11.12.2017

Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave

Bari, il grande giorno del San Nicola «dei baresi» La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
06.12.2017

Bari, il grande giorno
 del San Nicola «dei baresi»
La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
Vd - E l'albero si accende Vd2 Vd3

Alberobello e Disney cosi i trulli diventano un fenomeno globale
01.12.2017

Alberobello e Disney
cosi i trulli diventano
un fenomeno globale

Il sindaco di Bari in carrozzina«mette alla prova» via Sparano
10.12.2017

Il sindaco di Bari in carrozzina
«mette alla prova» via Sparano

Assalto dei No Tap al cantiere 52 attivisti portati in Questura
09.12.2017

Assalto dei No Tap al cantiere
52 attivisti portati in Questura

Presepi che passioneInaugurato «SpaccaBari»
09.12.2017

Presepi che passione
Inaugurato «SpaccaBari»

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Milan

Man who ran into crowd accused of attempted 'massacre' (3)

27-year-old injured visitors at Sondrio Christmas market

Man who ran into crowd accused of attempted 'massacre' (3)

Milan, December 11 - A 27-year-old man who on Saturday ran over and injured several visitors at a Christmas market in Sondrio in a car is accused of attempting to cause a "massacre", sources said Monday. The man, named as Michele Bordoni, is also accused of grievous body harm of a police officer and resisting arrest, in charges prosecutors are set to present a judge when asking for the suspect to remain in jail. Bordoni alleged wanted to "indifferently kill a number of people". The man said "I should have killed more of them" when he was arrested, sources said on Monday. He was first taken to hospital and then moved to a prison on Sunday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Altri articoli dalla sezione

I TAG DEL GIORNO

Il giornale di oggi

11.12.2017

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU