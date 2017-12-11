Man who ran into crowd accused of attempted 'massacre' (3)

Milan, December 11 - A 27-year-old man who on Saturday ran over and injured several visitors at a Christmas market in Sondrio in a car is accused of attempting to cause a "massacre", sources said Monday. The man, named as Michele Bordoni, is also accused of grievous body harm of a police officer and resisting arrest, in charges prosecutors are set to present a judge when asking for the suspect to remain in jail. Bordoni alleged wanted to "indifferently kill a number of people". The man said "I should have killed more of them" when he was arrested, sources said on Monday. He was first taken to hospital and then moved to a prison on Sunday.