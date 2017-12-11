Italian retail sales down in Oct - ISTAT (2)

Rome, December 11 - Italian retail sales dropped by 1% in value terms in October with respect to September and by 1.1% in volume terms, ISTAT said on Monday. Sales were down 2.1% in value terms compared to October 2016 - the biggest year-on-year drop since August 2014, the national statistics agency said. It said year-on-year sales were down 2.9% in volume terms. Retail sales had leaped 3.1% in year-on-year terms in September.
Aeroporto di Bari
chiuso a marzo
voli «trasferiti» a Brindisi
In vendita i terreni Ismea
opportunità per i giovani
Un tarantino e potentino
«laureati»
dai «Rambo» inglesi
A Matera l'altra Galilea
con gli attori del presepe vivente
Splende a Francavilla Fontana
l'albero più luminoso d'Italia