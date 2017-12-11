Cerca

Lunedì 11 Dicembre 2017 | 12:28

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

pista aeroporto di bari
10.12.2017

Aeroporto di Bari
chiuso a marzo
voli «trasferiti» a Brindisi

In vendita i terreni Ismeaopportunità per i giovani
10.12.2017

In vendita i terreni Ismea
opportunità per i giovani

berretto verde
10.12.2017

Un tarantino e potentino
«laureati»
dai «Rambo» inglesi

presepe vivente Matera
10.12.2017

A Matera l'altra Galilea
con gli attori del presepe vivente

albero di natale a francavilla
09.12.2017

Splende a Francavilla Fontana
l'albero più luminoso d'Italia

Demanio, all'asta masserie e tenute in Puglia e Basilicata
04.12.2017

Demanio, all'asta masserie
e tenute in Puglia e Basilicata Foto

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave
11.12.2017

Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave

Bari, il grande giorno del San Nicola «dei baresi» La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
06.12.2017

Bari, il grande giorno
 del San Nicola «dei baresi»
La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
Vd - E l'albero si accende Vd2 Vd3

Alberobello e Disney cosi i trulli diventano un fenomeno globale
01.12.2017

Alberobello e Disney
cosi i trulli diventano
un fenomeno globale

Il sindaco di Bari in carrozzina«mette alla prova» via Sparano
10.12.2017

Il sindaco di Bari in carrozzina
«mette alla prova» via Sparano

Assalto dei No Tap al cantiere 52 attivisti portati in Questura
09.12.2017

Assalto dei No Tap al cantiere
52 attivisti portati in Questura

Presepi che passioneInaugurato «SpaccaBari»
09.12.2017

Presepi che passione
Inaugurato «SpaccaBari»

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Rome

Grasso insist he leads LeU, not D'Alema (2)

Senate Speaker says Renzi's future 'perhaps not rosy'

Grasso insist he leads LeU, not D'Alema (2)

Rome, December 11 - Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso on Sunday presented the symbol of the new leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party that he will be the premier candidate for at the general election set to be held early in 2018. The former national anti-mafia prosecutor dismissed a suggestion by Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi that ex-premier Massimo D'Alema could be the real leader, behind the scenes, of the new group and not him. "I have been heading judges and trials all of my life," Grasso said. "I can lead a party. You'll see". He also said that the future for ex-premier Renzi "may not be very rosy". "When there are 18 million people who are poor it is evident that you have to reconstruct the left and then the country," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Altri articoli dalla sezione

I TAG DEL GIORNO

Il giornale di oggi

11.12.2017

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU