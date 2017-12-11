Soccer: Serie A leaders all battle out 0-0 draws (2)

Rome, December 11 - There was no change at the top of Serie A at the weekend, with all the leading sides battling out goalless draws. Leaders Inter held champions Juventus 0-0 in Turin, while Napoli missed the chance to return top when they failed to break the deadlock at home against Fiorentina. Fourth-placed AS Roma could not find the net at Chievo either. Inter have 40 points from 16 games, one more than Napoli and two more than Juve. Roma have 35 points and a game in hand. Fifth-placed Lazio can pull level with Roma if they beat Torino later on Monday. Sixth-placed Sampdoria were held 2-2 by Cagliari. AC Milan got their first league win under new coach Gennaro Gattuso, beating Bologna 2-1.