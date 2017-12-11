Cerca

Lunedì 11 Dicembre 2017 | 12:29

pista aeroporto di bari
10.12.2017

Aeroporto di Bari
chiuso a marzo
voli «trasferiti» a Brindisi

In vendita i terreni Ismeaopportunità per i giovani
10.12.2017

In vendita i terreni Ismea
opportunità per i giovani

berretto verde
10.12.2017

Un tarantino e potentino
«laureati»
dai «Rambo» inglesi

presepe vivente Matera
10.12.2017

A Matera l'altra Galilea
con gli attori del presepe vivente

albero di natale a francavilla
09.12.2017

Splende a Francavilla Fontana
l'albero più luminoso d'Italia

Demanio, all'asta masserie e tenute in Puglia e Basilicata
04.12.2017

Demanio, all'asta masserie
e tenute in Puglia e Basilicata Foto

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave
11.12.2017

Auto contro scooter a Lecce: un morto e un ferito grave

Bari, il grande giorno del San Nicola «dei baresi» La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
06.12.2017

Bari, il grande giorno
 del San Nicola «dei baresi»
La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
Vd - E l'albero si accende Vd2 Vd3

Alberobello e Disney cosi i trulli diventano un fenomeno globale
01.12.2017

Alberobello e Disney
cosi i trulli diventano
un fenomeno globale

Il sindaco di Bari in carrozzina«mette alla prova» via Sparano
10.12.2017

Il sindaco di Bari in carrozzina
«mette alla prova» via Sparano

Assalto dei No Tap al cantiere 52 attivisti portati in Questura
09.12.2017

Assalto dei No Tap al cantiere
52 attivisti portati in Questura

Presepi che passioneInaugurato «SpaccaBari»
09.12.2017

Presepi che passione
Inaugurato «SpaccaBari»

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Rome

Soccer: Serie A leaders all battle out 0-0 draws (2)

Juve v Inter, Chievo v Roma, Napoli v Fiorentina all goalless

Soccer: Serie A leaders all battle out 0-0 draws (2)

Rome, December 11 - There was no change at the top of Serie A at the weekend, with all the leading sides battling out goalless draws. Leaders Inter held champions Juventus 0-0 in Turin, while Napoli missed the chance to return top when they failed to break the deadlock at home against Fiorentina. Fourth-placed AS Roma could not find the net at Chievo either. Inter have 40 points from 16 games, one more than Napoli and two more than Juve. Roma have 35 points and a game in hand. Fifth-placed Lazio can pull level with Roma if they beat Torino later on Monday. Sixth-placed Sampdoria were held 2-2 by Cagliari. AC Milan got their first league win under new coach Gennaro Gattuso, beating Bologna 2-1.

