Cold, snow hit Italy

Rome, December 11 - The wave of bad weather that has hit much of Europe has also arrived in Italy, with low temperatures and snow causing major disruption. There was snow in Milan, Venice and Turin and the weather has affected transport, in particular rail connections due to ice on the tracks. Schools in several parts of Liguria, Piedmont and Tuscany were closed on Monday. On Sunday a train with around 400 people aboard was held up for some time at the Piano Orizzontale station in Genoa due to the the ice.