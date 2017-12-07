Cerca

Sabato 09 Dicembre 2017 | 17:12

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

La «prima» del Presepe vivente centinaia di persone a Matera
08.12.2017

La «prima» del Presepe vivente
centinaia di persone a Matera

matrimonio misto
07.12.2017

Matrimoni finti per dare
la cittadinanza a stranieri
Arresti nel Foggiano

laricchia meteo
08.12.2017

Arriva la prima neve
oltre i 700 metri

Francesco e Luigi Dezio
07.12.2017

La bruschetta
all'altamurana
conquista Milano

Ilva, Calenda, sindaco ritiri subito ricorso, o salta tavolo
07.12.2017

Ilva, Calenda: sindaco ritiri
subito ricorso, o salta tavolo

Il ministro Minniti a Bari per il comitato sulla sicurezza
08.12.2017

Il ministro Minniti a Bari
per il comitato sulla sicurezza

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Il cardinale Parolin nel Salento
08.12.2017

Il cardinale Parolin nel Salento

Bari, il grande giorno del San Nicola «dei baresi» La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
06.12.2017

Bari, il grande giorno
 del San Nicola «dei baresi»
La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
Vd - E l'albero si accende Vd2 Vd3

Demanio, all'asta masserie e tenute in Puglia e Basilicata
04.12.2017

Demanio, all'asta masserie
e tenute in Puglia e Basilicata Foto

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Presepi che passioneInaugurato «SpaccaBari»
09.12.2017

Presepi che passione
Inaugurato «SpaccaBari»

Maltempo a Bari, tromba d'aria sul lungomare
05.12.2017

Tromba d'aria sul lungomare di Bari
spazza via tavoli a Pane e Pomodoro

Bari, musica in piazza del Ferrarese dopo l'accensione dell'albero di Natale
06.12.2017

Bari, musica in piazza del Ferrarese dopo l'accensione dell'albero di Natale

Rome

Weekend art shows feature Wurts Collection, Piranesi

In Naples, a show on Neapolitan artists in 19th-century Paris

Weekend art shows feature Wurts Collection, Piranesi

Rome, December 7 - This weekend's art show openings include a display of art collected by 19th-century American diplomat George Washington Wurts, who bequeathed the vast collection he amassed with his wife Henriette Tower to the Italian state; as well as the incomparable etchings and landscapes of Giovanni Piranesi, on display in Turin. In addition, a show in Naples gives a look into Neapolitan artists active in Paris during the years of impressionism. ROME - An Anglo-American collection from the early 1900s goes on display in two locations - Palazzo Venezia and the Sacconi Galleries in the Vittoriano Museum - with the show "Voglia d'Italia: International Collections in Vittoriano's Rome", through March 4. The show features the vast Wurts Collection, whose works were donated to the Italian state by its collectors, the American diplomat George Washington Wurts and his wife Henriette Tower, and which permanently resides in the Palazzo Venezia. This is the first time the collection is being shown as an organized whole, following various studies and restorations of its works. It gives visitors a chance to experience the particular context surrounding a form of art collection that, at the time, was intimately connected with Italy. NAPLES - The Italian Galleries at the Palazzo Zevallos Stigliano (also the city headquarters of Intesa Sanpaolo​ Bank) are hosting a show titled "From De Nittis to Gemito: Neapolitans in Paris in the Years of Impressionism" through April 8. The show reconstructs the relationship between the great international capital of world culture that is Paris and the artists who were active in Naples during the second half of the 1800s. It includes the historic paintings of Domenico Morelli and Gioacchino Toma, moving towards artists who painted in a genre that was emerging at the time known as "modern life" theorised by Baudelaire, whose exponents included Neapolitan artists Francesco Netti and Giuseppe Di Nittis, with around 90 works. TURIN - The show "Piranesi: The Utopia Factory" goes on display through March 11 in the exhibition spaces of the city's Royal Museums (Musei Reali), with 93 works focusing mainly on the artist's famed series of 18th-century etchings of Rome known as "Vedute di Roma." The Venetian architect depicts both 18th-century rationalism as well as the passion of the pre-Romantic era.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Altri articoli dalla sezione

I TAG DEL GIORNO

Il giornale di oggi

09.12.2017

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU