Mother kills son, 5, daughter, 2

Reggio Emilia, December 7 - A mother suffocated her two-year-old daughter and stabbed to death her five-year-old son before trying to commit suicide with the kitchen knife near Reggio Emilia Thursday. Police found the boy's body with the knife sticking out of his stomach next to the mother in a car in the countryside near Luzzara. The woman, 39, was taken to hospital and is not said to be in a life-threatening condition. She was said to have suffered from psychiatric problems in the past. The father was at work.
