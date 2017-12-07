Libyan researcher acquitted of terror on appeal (2)

(ANSA)- Palermo, December 7 - A Palermo appeals court on Thursday acquitted a Libyan university researcher accused of inciting people to commit terror crimes. Kadiqa Shabbi was arrested two years ago and sentenced by a preliminary hearings judge to one year and eight months in jail. The judge at the time described her as "a dangerous subject and sympathiser with the jihadi phenomenon". The 47-year-old Libyan woman was acquitted because "there was no crime", the appeals court said.