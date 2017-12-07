Cerca

Sabato 09 Dicembre 2017 | 17:19

Edicola digitale

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

La «prima» del Presepe vivente centinaia di persone a Matera
08.12.2017

La «prima» del Presepe vivente
centinaia di persone a Matera

matrimonio misto
07.12.2017

Matrimoni finti per dare
la cittadinanza a stranieri
Arresti nel Foggiano

laricchia meteo
08.12.2017

Arriva la prima neve
oltre i 700 metri

Francesco e Luigi Dezio
07.12.2017

La bruschetta
all'altamurana
conquista Milano

Ilva, Calenda, sindaco ritiri subito ricorso, o salta tavolo
07.12.2017

Ilva, Calenda: sindaco ritiri
subito ricorso, o salta tavolo

Il ministro Minniti a Bari per il comitato sulla sicurezza
08.12.2017

Il ministro Minniti a Bari
per il comitato sulla sicurezza

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Il cardinale Parolin nel Salento
08.12.2017

Il cardinale Parolin nel Salento

Bari, il grande giorno del San Nicola «dei baresi» La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
06.12.2017

Bari, il grande giorno
 del San Nicola «dei baresi»
La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
Vd - E l'albero si accende Vd2 Vd3

Demanio, all'asta masserie e tenute in Puglia e Basilicata
04.12.2017

Demanio, all'asta masserie
e tenute in Puglia e Basilicata Foto

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Malena saluta i suoi fan

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Presepi che passioneInaugurato «SpaccaBari»
09.12.2017

Presepi che passione
Inaugurato «SpaccaBari»

Maltempo a Bari, tromba d'aria sul lungomare
05.12.2017

Tromba d'aria sul lungomare di Bari
spazza via tavoli a Pane e Pomodoro

Bari, musica in piazza del Ferrarese dopo l'accensione dell'albero di Natale
06.12.2017

Bari, musica in piazza del Ferrarese dopo l'accensione dell'albero di Natale

Rome

2 probed for FN raid on la Repubblica (3)

Far-right attack on left-leaning daily widely condemned

2 probed for FN raid on la Repubblica (3)

Rome, December 7 - Rome prosecutors on Thursday placed two people under investigation over a far-right Forza Nuova (FN) raid on la Repubblica offices in which flares were thrown at staff of the left-leaning daily. Possible charges are private violence, unauthorised demonstration and setting off fireworks in public places. DIGOS security police on Wednesday cited the pair over the attack, which has been widely condemned. FN said the assault was the first act in a "war" against la Repubblica and the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) after their denunciation of recent neo-Fascist and racist incidents, many spurred by centre-left support for a citizenship bill for the children of long-term immigrants born on Italian soil. The neo-Fascists urged a boycott of la Repubblica and its sister weekly l'Espresso. FN has said it will flout a ban on a rally in Como Saturday in support of Nazi skinheads who raided a pro-migrant rally there recently to read out a pamphlet on the alleged invasion of Italy by migrants. The PD is demonstrating against the raid on the same day in the northern Italian city.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Altri articoli dalla sezione

I TAG DEL GIORNO

Il giornale di oggi

09.12.2017

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU