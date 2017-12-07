3 nabbed for beating minor to make her prostitute herself

Bologna, December 7 - Three Romanian citizens were arrested Thursday for beating and threatening an underage girl to prostitute herself. The girl, a half-sister of one of the accused, was forced to work the streets of Bologna, police said. The three were named as Costantin Ionut, 25, his girlfriend Secilen Memet, 25, and Nicolae Tanasie, 19.
