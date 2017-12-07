No attacks on democracy says Minniti (2)

Rome, December 7 - There is no room for attacks on democracy, Interior Minister Marco Minniti said Thursday referring to a recent raid by neo-Nazi skinheads on a pro-migrant meeting in Como and to yesterday's raid by the far-right Forza Nuova group on the Rome HQ of left-leaning daily la Repubblica. "If someone thinks that at a time of political uncertainty there could be room for infiltrating democratic practices, the answer is simple: there's no room," he said. "There are the bodies of the State that do not submit to political uncertainty," he asserted.