Device explodes outside Rome Carabinieri station (3)

Rome, December 7 - A rudimentary explosive device went off outside a Carabinieri police station in Rome's San Giovanni district at around 5:30 on Thursday. No one was hurt in the blast on Rome's Via Britannia. Crime-scene investigators are at work. Police said they were looking at the "galaxy" of small anarchist groups for the incident. However, they also said they were open to exploring all leads. The device consisted of a metal container holding gunpowder and a fuse. It was said to resemble a rudimentary bomb that went off in a Rome post-office car park in May.
La «prima» del Presepe vivente
centinaia di persone a Matera
Matrimoni finti per dare
la cittadinanza a stranieri
Arresti nel Foggiano
Arriva la prima neve
oltre i 700 metri
La bruschetta
all'altamurana
conquista Milano
Ilva, Calenda: sindaco ritiri
subito ricorso, o salta tavolo