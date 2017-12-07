Economic crisis over says Mattarella (3)

Rome, December 7 - Italy's economic crisis is over and growth is rising and unemployment falling, President Sergio Mattarella said Thursday, praising successive Italian governments for following EU fiscal rules. "Now the crisis finally appears behind us and Portugal and Italy are showing how respect for the rules...has been able to produce solid results in terms of growth and reduction of unemployment," he said. Mattarella was speaking at the University of Porto during an official visit to Portugal. The president added that a "quality leap" was needed by the EU, saying "the crisis should give us a push". He also said that permanent learning was needed and the EU should "open up to mobility". Mattarella went on to say that "innovations do not clash with ethics". He also said that the Erasmus Programme was "vital", since it was creating many young people who are "protagonists of the EU 2.0". photo: Mattarella with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa