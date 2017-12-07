ISTAT reports 79,000 rise in number in work in Q3 (2)

Rome, December 7 - The number of people in employment in Italy increased by 79,000 (0.3%) in the third quarter with respect to the previous three months and by 303,000 (1.3%) compared to the same period in 2016, ISTAT said on Thursday. The national statistics agency said the employment rate was 58.1%, the highest since the first quarter of 2009.
