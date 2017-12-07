Cerca

Sabato 09 Dicembre 2017 | 17:21

La «prima» del Presepe vivente centinaia di persone a Matera
08.12.2017

matrimonio misto
07.12.2017

laricchia meteo
08.12.2017

Francesco e Luigi Dezio
07.12.2017

Ilva, Calenda, sindaco ritiri subito ricorso, o salta tavolo
07.12.2017

Il ministro Minniti a Bari per il comitato sulla sicurezza
08.12.2017

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Il cardinale Parolin nel Salento
08.12.2017

Bari, il grande giorno del San Nicola «dei baresi» La ruota gira: costo 9 euro
06.12.2017

Vd - E l'albero si accende

Demanio, all'asta masserie e tenute in Puglia e Basilicata
04.12.2017

Malena saluta i suoi fan
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Presepi che passioneInaugurato «SpaccaBari»
09.12.2017

Maltempo a Bari, tromba d'aria sul lungomare
05.12.2017

Bari, musica in piazza del Ferrarese dopo l'accensione dell'albero di Natale
06.12.2017

Unemployment stable at 11.2% in 3rd quarter - ISTAT (2)

Flat after two consecutive falls

Rome, December 7 - Italy's unemployment rate for the third quarter of 2017 was 11.2%, the same level as the previous three months, ISTAT said Thursday. The jobless rate is flat after two consecutive quarter-on-quarter falls. In the second quarter unemployment had dropped to the lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2012. The jobless rate was 0.4 of a percentage point down with respect to the third quarter of 2016.

