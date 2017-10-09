Care home resident probed for murdering fellow resident

Como, October 9 - An elderly care-home resident in Como has been placed under investigation on suspicion of murdering an older fellow resident by choking her with rubber gloves and then planting the gloves among the personal effects of the victim's mentally disabled roommate. The 78-year-old woman, who lives in the Divina Provvidenza home with her husband, allegedly strangled 91-year-old Dolores De Bernardi in her bed before allegedly trying to frame the 94-year-old roommate, police said. The alleged motive is not yet known but police suspect it may have been a quarrel over trivial matters.