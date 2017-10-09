Giffoni Experience at the Balkan Film Marketß

Cerca

Lunedì 09 Ottobre 2017 | 22:26

Caccia al cinghiale muore un 46 enne
02.10.2017

Caccia al cinghiale
muore un 46 enne

gelato artigianale agroalimentare
05.10.2017

Sequestro gelati
con materie prime
scadute da 10 anni

Truffatrice seriale incubo delle banche
14.09.2017

Banche risarciranno
risparmiatori pugliesi

Morto lo studente scomparso a Nardò Coltello accanto corpo
05.10.2017

Morto lo studente scomparso in Salento: trovato coltello, ipotesi suicidio

Post contro Francesca Barra l'ira del compagno Santamaria contro funzionario Basilicata
04.10.2017

Post contro Francesca Barra
l'ira del compagno Santamaria
contro funzionario Basilicata

Foggia, traffico reperti del 1600 e armi d'epoca: anche una reliquia appartenuta a Papa Innocenzo XI
06.10.2017

Foggia, traffico reperti del 1600 e armi d'epoca: anche reliquia Papa Innocenzo XI

Bari, Palazzo Mincuzzi ritrova la luce dei suoi primi giorni
29.09.2017

Bari, Palazzo Mincuzzi ritrova
la luce dei suoi primi giorni Ft

Calcio, il Bari batte l'Avellino 2-1
08.10.2017

Calcio, il Bari batte l'Avellino 2-1

Slogan nazista sul muro dell'ex cappellificio di Maglie ora residenza per migranti
05.10.2017

Slogan nazista sul muro
dell'ex cappellificio di Maglie
Ora è residenza per migranti

Controlli interforze a Foggia nella zona della stazione
07.10.2017

Controlli interforze a Foggia
nella zona della stazione

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Cerignola, droga sottoterraarrestato un imprenditoreSequestrati dai Cc 22 chili
03.10.2017

Cerignola, droga sottoterra
arrestato un imprenditore
Sequestrati dai Cc 22 chili Vd

Bisceglie, un quintale di marijuana nel peschereccio: arrestati 5 marittimi
06.10.2017

Bisceglie, un quintale di marijuana nel peschereccio: arrestati in 5

Bisceglie, madre coraggiosalva il figlio dalla drogae affronta i suoi «fornitori»
03.10.2017

Bisceglie, madre coraggio
salva il figlio dalla droga
e affronta i suoi «fornitori» Vd

Rapina a mano armata in un supermercato arrestato 27enne a Bari
02.10.2017

Rapina a mano armata
in un supermercato
arrestato 27enne a Bari

Salerno

Giffoni Experience at the Balkan Film Marketß

Director Gubitosi to meet 150 young people in Bologna Tuesday

Giffoni Experience at the Balkan Film Marketß

Salerno, October 9 - The director of Giffoni Experience, Claudio Gubitosi, has taken part in the Balkan Film Market (Bfm), the first forum-market devoted to audiovisuals, in the Albanian capital Tirana. Gubitosi took part within the context of the three-sided meeting Giffoni/Albania/Macedonia. "The Balkan Film Market was chosen as a strategic initiative that is able to bring together thousands of experts in the film and audiovisual sector in European countries and the western Balkans," he said. "Giffoni was the first cultural reality in the world to visit Albania way back in 1984, when the country was still under a dictatorship, presenting and promoting the cinema of this beautiful country, which was so close and yet totally unknown. Since then we have never ceased to work together and cooperate. In addition, for 11 years now we have invested energy, passion and professionalism to create the 'Giffoni Albania' Festival," Gubitosi concluded. The Gex director is now to meet 150 under 35s in Bologna to talk about cultural and social innovation as part of a two-day meeting to mark the 11th anniversary of the Foundation 'Con il Sud'. The will take part in an initiative at the Opificio Golinelli involving four themed workshops aiming to bring out the needs and opinions of the new generations faced with the idea of tomorrow. Speakers include Carlo Borgomeo, president of the Foundation "Con il Sud", Giuseppe Guzzetti, president of Acri, Claudia Fiaschi, spokesperson of the Forum Terzo settore, sociologist Domenico De Masi, Gubitosi, anthropologist and journalist Geneviève Makaping and journalist and writer Paolo Pagliaro. photo: Gubitosi in 2008

