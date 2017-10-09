Mother, adult son found dead, possible murder-suicide (3)

Taranto, sospetta malaria
ricoverati quattro migranti
Edicola digitale
Arezzo
Arezzo, October 9 - The bodies of an 86-year-old woman and her 67-year-old son were found on Monday in the man's car in the area of Palazzo del Pero, near Arezzo, sources said. A search was launched for the pair late on Sunday after relatives reported them missing. One of the hypotheses is that the case is a murder-suicide. Police think the man, a former Arezzo town clerk, shot his mother and then himself after finding out his health was failing and fearing he could no longer care for her properly.
Altri articoli dalla sezione
Licenziato dalla sua societa' per molestie sessuali
I TAG DEL GIORNO
Caccia al cinghiale
muore un 46 enne
Sequestro gelati
con materie prime
scadute da 10 anni
Banche risarciranno
risparmiatori pugliesi
Morto lo studente scomparso in Salento: trovato coltello, ipotesi suicidio
Post contro Francesca Barra
l'ira del compagno Santamaria
contro funzionario Basilicata