Marseilles killer's brother was foreign fighter in Syria

Caccia al cinghiale muore un 46 enne
02.10.2017

Caccia al cinghiale
muore un 46 enne

gelato artigianale agroalimentare
05.10.2017

Sequestro gelati
con materie prime
scadute da 10 anni

Truffatrice seriale incubo delle banche
14.09.2017

Banche risarciranno
risparmiatori pugliesi

Morto lo studente scomparso a Nardò Coltello accanto corpo
05.10.2017

Morto lo studente scomparso in Salento: trovato coltello, ipotesi suicidio

Post contro Francesca Barra l'ira del compagno Santamaria contro funzionario Basilicata
04.10.2017

Post contro Francesca Barra
l'ira del compagno Santamaria
contro funzionario Basilicata

Foggia, traffico reperti del 1600 e armi d'epoca: anche una reliquia appartenuta a Papa Innocenzo XI
06.10.2017

Foggia, traffico reperti del 1600 e armi d'epoca: anche reliquia Papa Innocenzo XI

Bari, Palazzo Mincuzzi ritrova la luce dei suoi primi giorni
29.09.2017

Bari, Palazzo Mincuzzi ritrova
la luce dei suoi primi giorni Ft

Calcio, il Bari batte l'Avellino 2-1
08.10.2017

Calcio, il Bari batte l'Avellino 2-1

Slogan nazista sul muro dell'ex cappellificio di Maglie ora residenza per migranti
05.10.2017

Slogan nazista sul muro
dell'ex cappellificio di Maglie
Ora è residenza per migranti

Controlli interforze a Foggia nella zona della stazione
07.10.2017

Controlli interforze a Foggia
nella zona della stazione

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Cerignola, droga sottoterraarrestato un imprenditoreSequestrati dai Cc 22 chili
03.10.2017

Cerignola, droga sottoterra
arrestato un imprenditore
Sequestrati dai Cc 22 chili Vd

Bisceglie, un quintale di marijuana nel peschereccio: arrestati 5 marittimi
06.10.2017

Bisceglie, un quintale di marijuana nel peschereccio: arrestati in 5

Bisceglie, madre coraggiosalva il figlio dalla drogae affronta i suoi «fornitori»
03.10.2017

Bisceglie, madre coraggio
salva il figlio dalla droga
e affronta i suoi «fornitori» Vd

Rapina a mano armata in un supermercato arrestato 27enne a Bari
02.10.2017

Rapina a mano armata
in un supermercato
arrestato 27enne a Bari

Rome

Marseilles killer's brother was foreign fighter in Syria

Anis Hannachi arrested in Ferrara on Saturday

Marseilles killer's brother was foreign fighter in Syria

Rome, October 9 - Anis Hannachi, the brother of Marseilles killer Ahmed Hannachi, combatted with jihadi foreign fighters in Syria, according to information the French authorities passed on to their Italian counterparts, investigators said Monday. Tunisian Anis Hannachi was arrested in Ferrara on Saturday. He is suspected of complicity in the Marseilles attack, in which two young women were stabbed to death, and of radicalizing his brother. The Italian police executed a European arrest warrant for Anis Hannachi. The Marseilles victims were two cousins aged 20, Mauranne and Laura. Ahmed Hannachi reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" as he stabbed the women. The so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. Anis Hannachi was sent back by Italy in 2014 when he landed at Favignana in 2014 on a migrant boat with other Tunisians, according to the results of investigations after his arrest. The French authorities had notified Italy that he was probably in Italy on October 3 and on October 4 it was ascertained that he was in Liguria. At the moment "there is no evidence" that Anis Hannachi wanted to commit terrorist actions in Italy or had plans to do so, investigators said at a press conference Monday. There is also nothing to suggest that the 25-year-old Tunisian had "solid support" in Ferrara for logistics. Ahmed Hannachi, who has shot dead by soldiers, had reportedly lived in Italy for several years and was reportedly married to an Italian woman resident in Aprilia, near Rome - the same town where Berlin truck attacker Anis Amri also lived for a short time, police said. Amri killed 12 people at a Berlin Xmas market before going on the run and being shot dead at Milan central train station in December 2016.

