Giffoni Experience at the festival 'Leggere & Scrivere'

Lunedì 09 Ottobre 2017 | 22:27

Caccia al cinghiale muore un 46 enne
02.10.2017

Caccia al cinghiale
muore un 46 enne

gelato artigianale agroalimentare
05.10.2017

Sequestro gelati
con materie prime
scadute da 10 anni

Truffatrice seriale incubo delle banche
14.09.2017

Banche risarciranno
risparmiatori pugliesi

Morto lo studente scomparso a Nardò Coltello accanto corpo
05.10.2017

Morto lo studente scomparso in Salento: trovato coltello, ipotesi suicidio

Post contro Francesca Barra l'ira del compagno Santamaria contro funzionario Basilicata
04.10.2017

Post contro Francesca Barra
l'ira del compagno Santamaria
contro funzionario Basilicata

Foggia, traffico reperti del 1600 e armi d'epoca: anche una reliquia appartenuta a Papa Innocenzo XI
06.10.2017

Foggia, traffico reperti del 1600 e armi d'epoca: anche reliquia Papa Innocenzo XI

Bari, Palazzo Mincuzzi ritrova la luce dei suoi primi giorni
29.09.2017

Bari, Palazzo Mincuzzi ritrova
la luce dei suoi primi giorni Ft

Calcio, il Bari batte l'Avellino 2-1
08.10.2017

Calcio, il Bari batte l'Avellino 2-1

Slogan nazista sul muro dell'ex cappellificio di Maglie ora residenza per migranti
05.10.2017

Slogan nazista sul muro
dell'ex cappellificio di Maglie
Ora è residenza per migranti

Controlli interforze a Foggia nella zona della stazione
07.10.2017

Controlli interforze a Foggia
nella zona della stazione

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Cerignola, droga sottoterraarrestato un imprenditoreSequestrati dai Cc 22 chili
03.10.2017

Cerignola, droga sottoterra
arrestato un imprenditore
Sequestrati dai Cc 22 chili Vd

Bisceglie, un quintale di marijuana nel peschereccio: arrestati 5 marittimi
06.10.2017

Bisceglie, un quintale di marijuana nel peschereccio: arrestati in 5

Bisceglie, madre coraggiosalva il figlio dalla drogae affronta i suoi «fornitori»
03.10.2017

Bisceglie, madre coraggio
salva il figlio dalla droga
e affronta i suoi «fornitori» Vd

Rapina a mano armata in un supermercato arrestato 27enne a Bari
02.10.2017

Rapina a mano armata
in un supermercato
arrestato 27enne a Bari

Spotlight on opportunities for the new generations

(Ansa) - Salerno, October 9 - Giffoni Experience (Gex) begins its journey through Calabria in Vibo Valentia with two days discovering the beauty of provinces that are full of surprises and true stories. On Tuesday, Gex director Claudio Gubitosi will be a guest at the sixth edition of the Festival Leggere & Scrivere organised by the local library network. In Palazzo Gagliardi starting at 6 pm he will take part in a public discussion on the theme "Italian festivals between culture, economy and local identity". Writer Alberto Garlini, the curator of Pordenone Legge, will also take part. On Wednesday Gubitosi will travel to Cittanova to take part in "SRC: sogno, realizzo, cresco!", which aims to highlight the opportunities presented by the cinema to the young generations. The event will take place at 10 am in the movie theatre "Rocco Gentile" and has been organised and promoted by the association "Prosopon" in Rizziconi and by the Scuola di Recitazione della Calabria in Cittanova. Laura Aimone, head of the Venice Film Festival's Film Delegation Office, will also be present at the event involving local townspeople, enthusiasts and high school students. The young people will be able to ask the speakers about the issue of talent flight. "I have already had a chance to admire the work of the drama school director, actor Walter Cordopatri, the burden and responsibility that he and his team have taken on and the importance of bringing together the 'best youth'," Gubitosi said. "This meeting, along with the conference scheduled to take place during the sixth edition of the Festival Leggere & Scrivere, is a demonstration of how much more can be done to foster the development of our country and its provinces, as well as highlighting the importance of cohesion and the exchange of experience and knowledge in the cultural field." photo: Claudio Gubitosi visiting ANSA's Naples office in 2015

09.10.2017

