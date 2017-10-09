Man nabbed for saying planted bomb in Brescia (3)

Taranto, sospetta malaria
Brescia, October 9 - A 33-year-old Italian former radical Catholic who became a supporter of ISIS was arrested Monday after claiming in an email Saturday he had planted a bomb in Brescia's Piazza Duomo ahead of the arrival of the Lombard city's new bishop Pierantonio Tremolada. No device was found. The man was already reporting to police under a judicial order issued for apology of Islamist terrorism via the Internet. The man reportedly told police he had invented the bomb story because he was angry at being forced to sign in with police.
