F1: Ferrari 'season not over' says Marchionne (2)

New York, October 9 - Ferrari's season is "not lost" despite Sebastian Vettel falling 59 points behind Lewis Hamilton with four races to go, the chairman and CEO of the Italian glamour team, Sergio Marchionne said Monday. "There's still time to catch up...the car has made enormous steps forward," Marchionne said, saying that Ferrari was "on a par if not superior" to Mercedes and "we can't give up". Marchionne said Vettel's power-out at the start of the Japanese Grand Prix, won by Hamilton, was due to a "59-euro spark plug that impacted a car that costs millions of euros".