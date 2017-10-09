ILVA proposal unacceptable, talks adjourned - Calenda (3)

Rome, October 9 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Monday that talks on the future of ILVA have been adjourned because of shortcomings in the restructuring proposal of the consortium taking over the steel-making firm. "The company's proposal on the salary and the situation for the workers is unacceptable," Calenda said via Twitter. "Talks adjourned". ArcelorMittal, leading member of the ILVA-owning Am Investco consortium, said it was "taken aback" by Calaenda's "unexpected" decision. It said a delegation led by the head of its European division, Geert Van Poelvoorde, and by AM Investco chairman and CEO Matthieu Jehl, had been gearing to present a "sustainable" solution "from all standpoints". Workers at Taranto's troubled ILVA steel plant on Monday staged a one-day strike against plans to axe around 4,000 jobs by Am Investco, the consortium that is taking over the company that owns the massive facility. Around 3,300 of the jobs would go at the Taranto factory. There were also protests in Genoa, where 600 redundancies are planned.