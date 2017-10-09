F1: Vettel KO in Japan, title hopes dashed

Taranto, sospetta malaria
Rome, October 9 - Sebastian Vettel's hopes of catching Lewis Hamilton appear forlorn after his Ferrari stopped after a few laps of the Japanese Grand Prix leaving the Briton to bag another win and stretch his lead in the drivers' championship to 59 points with four races to go. "The car lost power, it was an unexpected problem," said the German four-time world champ. Soon-to-be-four-time champ Hamilton said: "I could only dream of having such a lead".
