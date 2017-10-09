Mother, adult son found dead, possible murder-suicide (2)

Taranto, sospetta malaria
ricoverati quattro migranti
Edicola digitale
Arezzo
Arezzo, October 9 - The bodies of an 86-year-old woman and her 67-year-old son were found on Monday in the man's car in the area of Palazzo del Pero, near Arezzo, sources said. A search was launched for the pair late on Sunday after relatives reported them missing. One of the hypotheses is that the case is a murder-suicide.
Altri articoli dalla sezione
Licenziato dalla sua societa' per molestie sessuali
I TAG DEL GIORNO
Caccia al cinghiale
muore un 46 enne
Sequestro gelati
con materie prime
scadute da 10 anni
Banche risarciranno
risparmiatori pugliesi
Morto lo studente scomparso in Salento: trovato coltello, ipotesi suicidio
Post contro Francesca Barra
l'ira del compagno Santamaria
contro funzionario Basilicata