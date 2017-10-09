Bulgarian woman captured after jail break (2)

Taranto, sospetta malaria
ricoverati quattro migranti
Edicola digitale
Rome
Rome, October 9 - Carabinieri police have captured a 32-year-old Bulgarian woman who escaped Friday from the women's section of Rome's Rebibbia prison, sources said on Monday. The woman was nabbed during a routine check at the capital's central Termini station. The officers managed to identify her even though she was wearing a wig to disguise herself. The Roman has been taken back to Rebibbia, from where she had escaped after being extradited from Germany. The woman, who has a criminal record for pick-pocketing, had fled to Germany after being handed a four-year conviction.
Altri articoli dalla sezione
Licenziato dalla sua societa' per molestie sessuali
I TAG DEL GIORNO
Caccia al cinghiale
muore un 46 enne
Sequestro gelati
con materie prime
scadute da 10 anni
Banche risarciranno
risparmiatori pugliesi
Morto lo studente scomparso in Salento: trovato coltello, ipotesi suicidio
Post contro Francesca Barra
l'ira del compagno Santamaria
contro funzionario Basilicata