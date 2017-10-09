Bulgarian woman captured after jail break (2)

Rome, October 9 - Carabinieri police have captured a 32-year-old Bulgarian woman who escaped Friday from the women's section of Rome's Rebibbia prison, sources said on Monday. The woman was nabbed during a routine check at the capital's central Termini station. The officers managed to identify her even though she was wearing a wig to disguise herself. The Roman has been taken back to Rebibbia, from where she had escaped after being extradited from Germany. The woman, who has a criminal record for pick-pocketing, had fled to Germany after being handed a four-year conviction.