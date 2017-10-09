Battisti 'toasts freedom' after release in Brazil

Rome, October 9 - Former leftist terrorist Cesare Battisti stirred widespread outrage in Italy at the weekend by toasting with a beer after being provisionally released by the Brazilian authorities. Italy is working to bring back Battisti from Brazil so he can serve two life terms for four 1970s murders. He was arrested Wednesday in Corumba', on the border between Brazil and Bolivia. The alleged would-be escape was launched after reports that the Brazilian government is moving towards extraditing Battisti for the murders committed in the 1970s 'Years of Lead' of rightist and leftist terror. He lifted a glass of beer to reporters at an airport bar as he was on his way back to his home in Sao Paulo.