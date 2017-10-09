Marseilles killer's brother arrested in Ferrara (2)

Rome, October 9 - Anti-terrorism police at the weekend arrested Anis Hannachi, the brother of Ahmed Hannachi, a Tunisian who stabbed to death two young women in Marseilles on October 1, in the northern city of Ferrara. The police executed a European arrest warrant for Anis Hannachi, who is suspected of complicity in the attack and of radicalizing his brother. The killer, who has shot dead by soldiers, had reportedly lived in Italy for several years and was reportedly married to an Italian woman resident in Aprilia, near Rome - the same town where Berlin truck attacker Anis Amri also lived for a short time, police said. Amri killed 12 people at a Berlin Xmas market before going on the run and being shot dead at Milan central train station in December 2016. The Marseilles victims were two cousins aged 20, Mauranne and Laura. Ahmed Hannachi reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" as he stabbed the women. The so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.