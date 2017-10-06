Girl says had sex with karate instructor when 13

Taranto, sospetta malaria
ricoverati quattro migranti
Milan, October 6 - A girl in northern Italy said Friday she had had illegal sex with her karate instructor for two years from the age of 13. The illegal sex lasted from January 2010 to early 2012, she said. The girl was testifying in the case of Carmelo Cipriano, the martial arts teacher arrested at Lonato del Garda near Brescia on suspicion of prostitution with minors, group sex abuse, sexual acts with minors and possession of kiddy porn.
