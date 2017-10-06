Italian NGOs welcome in Libya - Swehli (2)

Rome, October 6 - The president of the Libyan council of state (upper house), Abdel Rahman Swehli, told journalists in Rome Friday that Italian NGOs are welcome in Libya. Answering a question on Italy's plans to help migrants in Libyan detention centres via NGOs and UN organisations, he said "we welcome with favour any help, especially by our Italian friends, to assist the Libyan authorities". Libyan General Khalifa Haftar is committing a "war crime" by his siege of Derna, Swehli went on, saying he had raised the issue with Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini, who is "very attentive to human rights". Swehli said Derna was being ignored and urged the media to "do something". He told them: "Let it be known that every day a war crime is being committed".