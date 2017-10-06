Italian NGOs welcome in Libya - Swehli (2)

Cerca

Domenica 08 Ottobre 2017

Caccia al cinghiale muore un 46 enne
02.10.2017

Caccia al cinghiale
muore un 46 enne

gelato artigianale agroalimentare
05.10.2017

Sequestro gelati
con materie prime
scadute da 10 anni

Truffatrice seriale incubo delle banche
14.09.2017

Banche risarciranno
risparmiatori pugliesi

Morto lo studente scomparso a Nardò Coltello accanto corpo
05.10.2017

Morto lo studente scomparso in Salento: trovato coltello, ipotesi suicidio

Post contro Francesca Barra l'ira del compagno Santamaria contro funzionario Basilicata
04.10.2017

Post contro Francesca Barra
l'ira del compagno Santamaria
contro funzionario Basilicata

Bari, Palazzo Mincuzzi ritrova la luce dei suoi primi giorni
29.09.2017

Bari, Palazzo Mincuzzi ritrova
la luce dei suoi primi giorni Ft

Foggia, traffico reperti del 1600 e armi d'epoca: anche una reliquia appartenuta a Papa Innocenzo XI
06.10.2017

Foggia, traffico reperti del 1600 e armi d'epoca: anche reliquia Papa Innocenzo XI

Bari, omaggio ai Caduti sfilano oltre 2mila alpini
01.10.2017

Bari, omaggio ai Caduti
sfilano oltre 2mila alpini

Slogan nazista sul muro dell'ex cappellificio di Maglie ora residenza per migranti
05.10.2017

Slogan nazista sul muro
dell'ex cappellificio di Maglie
Ora è residenza per migranti

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Cerignola, droga sottoterraarrestato un imprenditoreSequestrati dai Cc 22 chili
03.10.2017

Cerignola, droga sottoterra
arrestato un imprenditore
Sequestrati dai Cc 22 chili Vd

Bisceglie, un quintale di marijuana nel peschereccio: arrestati 5 marittimi
06.10.2017

Bisceglie, un quintale di marijuana nel peschereccio: arrestati in 5

Bisceglie, madre coraggiosalva il figlio dalla drogae affronta i suoi «fornitori»
03.10.2017

Bisceglie, madre coraggio
salva il figlio dalla droga
e affronta i suoi «fornitori» Vd

Rapina a mano armata in un supermercato arrestato 27enne a Bari
02.10.2017

Rapina a mano armata
in un supermercato
arrestato 27enne a Bari

Rome

Italian NGOs welcome in Libya - Swehli (2)

Haftar committing war crime at Derna says upper house speaker

Italian NGOs welcome in Libya - Swehli (2)

Rome, October 6 - The president of the Libyan council of state (upper house), Abdel Rahman Swehli, told journalists in Rome Friday that Italian NGOs are welcome in Libya. Answering a question on Italy's plans to help migrants in Libyan detention centres via NGOs and UN organisations, he said "we welcome with favour any help, especially by our Italian friends, to assist the Libyan authorities". Libyan General Khalifa Haftar is committing a "war crime" by his siege of Derna, Swehli went on, saying he had raised the issue with Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini, who is "very attentive to human rights". Swehli said Derna was being ignored and urged the media to "do something". He told them: "Let it be known that every day a war crime is being committed".

