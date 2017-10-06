No expunging crimes with reparatory measures - Orlando (3)

Taranto, sospetta malaria
Rome, October 6 - Reparatory measures such as cash offers should no longer be able to expunge crimes, Justice Minister Andrea Orlando said Friday, backing an amendment to the law. Orlando was speaking a day after a stalking offence was expunged after the culprit offered 1,500 euros in compensation, despite the sum being refused by the victim. A Turin court ruled there had been "reparatory conduct" by the stalker. Thursday's was one of the first instances of an August law being applied to stalking cases. The Turin prosecutor general on Friday challenged the sentence.
