Brazil plan to send Battisti back to Italy - media (4)

Domenica 08 Ottobre 2017 | 22:46

Caccia al cinghiale muore un 46 enne
02.10.2017

Caccia al cinghiale
muore un 46 enne

gelato artigianale agroalimentare
05.10.2017

Sequestro gelati
con materie prime
scadute da 10 anni

Truffatrice seriale incubo delle banche
14.09.2017

Banche risarciranno
risparmiatori pugliesi

Morto lo studente scomparso a Nardò Coltello accanto corpo
05.10.2017

Morto lo studente scomparso in Salento: trovato coltello, ipotesi suicidio

Post contro Francesca Barra l'ira del compagno Santamaria contro funzionario Basilicata
04.10.2017

Post contro Francesca Barra
l'ira del compagno Santamaria
contro funzionario Basilicata

Bari, Palazzo Mincuzzi ritrova la luce dei suoi primi giorni
29.09.2017

Bari, Palazzo Mincuzzi ritrova
la luce dei suoi primi giorni Ft

Foggia, traffico reperti del 1600 e armi d'epoca: anche una reliquia appartenuta a Papa Innocenzo XI
06.10.2017

Foggia, traffico reperti del 1600 e armi d'epoca: anche reliquia Papa Innocenzo XI

Bari, omaggio ai Caduti sfilano oltre 2mila alpini
01.10.2017

Bari, omaggio ai Caduti
sfilano oltre 2mila alpini

Slogan nazista sul muro dell'ex cappellificio di Maglie ora residenza per migranti
05.10.2017

Slogan nazista sul muro
dell'ex cappellificio di Maglie
Ora è residenza per migranti

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi
29.09.2016

Malena, è di Gioia la nuova pornostar di Siffredi

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena
29.09.2016

Rocco Siffredi presenta la pornostar pugliese Malena

Cerignola, droga sottoterraarrestato un imprenditoreSequestrati dai Cc 22 chili
03.10.2017

Cerignola, droga sottoterra
arrestato un imprenditore
Sequestrati dai Cc 22 chili Vd

Bisceglie, un quintale di marijuana nel peschereccio: arrestati 5 marittimi
06.10.2017

Bisceglie, un quintale di marijuana nel peschereccio: arrestati in 5

Bisceglie, madre coraggiosalva il figlio dalla drogae affronta i suoi «fornitori»
03.10.2017

Bisceglie, madre coraggio
salva il figlio dalla droga
e affronta i suoi «fornitori» Vd

Rapina a mano armata in un supermercato arrestato 27enne a Bari
02.10.2017

Rapina a mano armata
in un supermercato
arrestato 27enne a Bari

Rio de Janeiro

Brazil plan to send Battisti back to Italy - media (4)

Former terrorist will reportedly be flown out by police aircraft

Brazil plan to send Battisti back to Italy - media (4)

Rio de Janeiro, October 6 - The Brazilian government has a plan to send former leftist terrorist Cesare Battisti back to Italy in the coming days, the site of daily O Globo reported on Friday. The idea is to fly Battisti out on a federal police aircraft directly to Rome from Corumbà - the city where he has been held since he was arrested two days ago on suspicion of tax evasion and money laundering. One of the magistrates who handled cases of Battisti's former guerrilla group the Armed Proletarians for Communism (PAC), Pietro Forno, said "he is a professional escape artist, he has an honorary degree in escapes". Forno said "he is a common criminal who got radicalised, to use a vogue word, in jail. Radicalisation does not just concern Islamist terrorism". A Brazilian judge earlier on Thursday upheld Battisti's arrest. In his decision, the judge said Battisti's attempted escape to Bolivia was a Breach of his status as political refugee and also an offence to Brazilian public order. Recalling that the Italian has benefited from asylum in Brazil for years, the judge said Battisti had "enjoyed all the rights inherent in the situation of refugees and all basic rights". Italy is working to bring back Battisti from Brazil so he can serve two life terms for four 1970s murders. He was arrested Wednesday in Corumbà, on the border between Brazil and Bolivia. The alleged would-be escape was launched after reports that the Brazilian government is moving towards extraditing Battisti for the murders committed in the 1970s 'Years of Lead' of rightist and leftist terror. Battisti tried to flee Brazil in a Bolivian taxi, the police who arrested him in Corumbà said Thursday. Italy is "strongly determined" to get Battisti back from Brazil, Justice Minister Andrea Orlando said Thursday. "All the necessary steps have been taken" and more will be taken after Battisti's arrest for trying to take money out of Brazil to Bolivia on Wednesday, Orlando said. Orlando noted that Italy's extradition request had been "stalled for some time" by Brazilian authorities. Battisti told Brazilian police Thursday he was not afraid of being extradited to Italy because he feels "protected" by a 2010 decree from former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who granted him a "permanent visa" to stay in the South American country, according to the website of Brazilian daily Estadao.

