Senate seats up from 102 to 109 - election law bill (3)

Rome, October 6 - The first-past-the-post constituencies in the new Rosatellum 2.0 electoral law bill have been raised from 102 to 109, according to an amendment passed Friday. The Rosatellum, named after ruling centre-left Democratic Party House Whip Ettore Rosato, would set up a third of seats to be contested in first-past-the-post races and two thirds to be assigned by proportional representation. It is currently struggling to emerge from parliament ahead of the next general election, expected next spring.