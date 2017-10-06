Senate seats up from 102 to 109 - election law bill (3)

Taranto, sospetta malaria
ricoverati quattro migranti
Edicola digitale
Rome
Rome, October 6 - The first-past-the-post constituencies in the new Rosatellum 2.0 electoral law bill have been raised from 102 to 109, according to an amendment passed Friday. The Rosatellum, named after ruling centre-left Democratic Party House Whip Ettore Rosato, would set up a third of seats to be contested in first-past-the-post races and two thirds to be assigned by proportional representation. It is currently struggling to emerge from parliament ahead of the next general election, expected next spring.
Altri articoli dalla sezione
L'attore James Woods lascia il cinema
I TAG DEL GIORNO
Caccia al cinghiale
muore un 46 enne
Sequestro gelati
con materie prime
scadute da 10 anni
Banche risarciranno
risparmiatori pugliesi
Morto lo studente scomparso in Salento: trovato coltello, ipotesi suicidio
Post contro Francesca Barra
l'ira del compagno Santamaria
contro funzionario Basilicata