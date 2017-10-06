Rosatellum is better says Renzi (2)

Rome, October 6 - Ex-premier and ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi on Friday told the PD directorate that the proposed Rosatellum electoral law had "an edge" over current laws and with it the PD would be "the linchpin of a wider coalition". The Rosatellum, named after PD House Whip Ettore Rosato, would set up a third of seats to be contested in first-past-the-post races and two thirds to be assigned by proportional representation.