2 boys, 16, suspected in pensioner murder

Catania, October 6 - Two 16-year-old boys are suspected in the rifle-shot-to-the-head murder of 71-year-old pensioner Domenico Citelli in Pedara, Sicily, police said Friday. One of them is the pensioner's stepson and the other a friend of his, police said. Citelli was shot and his body dumped in a sewer, in a bag. Police said Citeli did not have a criminal record.